French holiday home in deadly fire 'breached safety norms'

Wintzenheim, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :A holiday home in eastern France where 11 people were killed in a blaze was unlicenced and flouting fire security standards required for such a property, a prosecutor said on Thursday.

The blaze, described by President Emmanuel Macron as a "tragedy", broke out in the early hours of Wednesday in the small town of Wintzenheim outside Colmar in the Alsace region of eastern France.

It was the deadliest such fire disaster in the country since a blaze in a bar in the northern city of Rouen in 2016 killed 14 people.

"The lodging had not undergone the safety inspection which is obligatory" and "did not have the characteristics needed to host the public", the deputy prosecutor for the city of Colmar, Nathalie Kielwasser, told AFP.

The town's deputy mayor, Daniel Leroy, told reporters that the establishment had "no authorisation whatsoever" to run its business at the house.

There had also never been a request for authorisation to make the building accessible for disabled people.

The guests on the lower floor of the timbered residence all managed to escape alive, but those on the upper floor found themselves trapped.

The property was hosting a group of adults with learning disabilities and their companions at the peak of the French summer holiday season in the picturesque area.

The fire brigade said they arrived 15 minutes after the alarm was sounded and could not save more lives as victims rapidly succumbed to the toxic smoke, which often poses more danger in such situations than the actual flames.

- 'Not sufficient' - "If you want to drive a car, you need a licence. If you want to host people, you have to pass this inspection which then tells you how many people you can host and so forth.

We impose a certain number of rules for the sake of safety," Kielwasser said.

The building, an old structure recently renovated, had smoke detectors "but not sufficient for this type of property," she said.

"The smoke detectors were up to standard but they are not the type of smoke detectors that are placed in properties hosting the public," she added.

She said it was not yet clear whether there were fire extinguishers in the building. It also remains unclear what sparked the blaze.

The owner of the property, who lives opposite and alerted the firefighters on Wednesday when the fire broke out, is in shock and has not been detained, Kielwasser said.

The local mayor's office has said there were 28 people in the property when the fire broke out, with 17 escaping alive. Those killed were 10 adults with learning difficulties and one companion.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, who went to the scene on Wednesday, vowed the investigation would shed "all light" on what she described as an "appalling" disaster.

- 'Jumped from window' - One of the survivors, 25, part of a group from the eastern city of Nancy, had to jump from the first floor window in order to save her life, the head of the association that organised the trip said.

The young woman had gone downstairs in the night after waking up and on seeing the fire went back to her room "to look for things and call the others who have not moved from their beds," Denis Renaud told AFP.

Then "things fell from the ceiling, she didn't get as far as her bedroom and jumped out the first window. Downstairs, a guest on the ground floor had already come out and helped catch her," he said.

The young woman was "extremely shocked" while showing "enormous resilience", he added.