French Home Chief Sends Condolences to Family of Reception Center Worker Killed by Refugee

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday expressed condolences to the relatives of an employee of a refugee receptionist center in the French Pau commune, who was stabbed dead by an asylum seeker of Sudanese descent earlier in the day.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. (10:00 GMT), when a 38-year-old Sudanese refugee killed an official of the local Asylum Seekers Reception Centre and was later arrested. While media said his motives were unknown, police said that the National Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons has denied the attacker's request for a refugee status prior to the assault.

"After having exchanged with @bayrou [Francois Bayrou, mayor of the Pau commune], I will go to Pau in the late afternoon to meet the staff of the association as well as the elected officials following the dramatic assault this morning. I extend my sincere condolences to the victim's family and loved ones," Darmanin tweeted.

According to media reports, the perpetrator is infamous to the police for acts of violence but has never been known to the intelligence agencies. The local prosecutor's office has launched an inquiry into the matter.