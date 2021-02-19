UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Home Chief Sends Condolences To Family Of Reception Center Worker Killed By Refugee

Sumaira FH 36 seconds ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 10:16 PM

French Home Chief Sends Condolences to Family of Reception Center Worker Killed by Refugee

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday expressed condolences to the relatives of an employee of a refugee receptionist center in the French Pau commune, who was stabbed dead by an asylum seeker of Sudanese descent earlier in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday expressed condolences to the relatives of an employee of a refugee receptionist center in the French Pau commune, who was stabbed dead by an asylum seeker of Sudanese descent earlier in the day.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. (10:00 GMT), when a 38-year-old Sudanese refugee killed an official of the local Asylum Seekers Reception Centre and was later arrested. While media said his motives were unknown, police said that the National Office for the Protection of Refugees and Stateless Persons has denied the attacker's request for a refugee status prior to the assault.

"After having exchanged with @bayrou [Francois Bayrou, mayor of the Pau commune], I will go to Pau in the late afternoon to meet the staff of the association as well as the elected officials following the dramatic assault this morning. I extend my sincere condolences to the victim's family and loved ones," Darmanin tweeted.

According to media reports, the perpetrator is infamous to the police for acts of violence but has never been known to the intelligence agencies. The local prosecutor's office has launched an inquiry into the matter.

Related Topics

Dead Police Interior Minister Family Media Refugee Employment

Recent Stories

WCLA to visit next week to finalize rehabilitation ..

32 seconds ago

Provincial Minister condoles with Qaim Ali Shah

34 seconds ago

Biden Says Transatlantic Alliance Back, US Fully C ..

35 seconds ago

Estonia shuts schools as virus cases surge

4 minutes ago

Klopp's Liverpool not on Everton revenge mission

4 minutes ago

Srebrenica tension rises as Bosnian Muslims snub v ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.