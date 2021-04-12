UrduPoint.com
French Homeschooling System Hit By Hackers From Russia, China: Investigators

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 08:16 PM

French homeschooling system hit by hackers from Russia, China: investigators

Hackers operating from Russia and China targeted France's homeschooling platform which crashed at the start of a nationwide lockdown last week, investigators said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Hackers operating from Russia and China targeted France's homeschooling platform which crashed at the start of a nationwide lockdown last week, investigators said Monday.

The cyberattack on the "Ma classe a la maison" (My class at home) platform originated in Russia and China but it was unclear whether the perpetrators were themselves Russian and Chinese, the sources added.

