French homeschooling system hit by hackers from Russia, China: investigators

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Hackers operating from Russia and China targeted France's homeschooling platform which crashed at the start of a nationwide lockdown last week, investigators said Monday.

The cyberattack on the "Ma classe a la maison" (My class at home) platform originated in Russia and China but it was unclear whether the perpetrators were themselves Russian and Chinese, the sources added.