UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Honey Company To Operate Beekeeping Firm In Russia's Bashkortostan Worth $52Mln

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

French Honey Company to Operate Beekeeping Firm in Russia's Bashkortostan Worth $52Mln

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The French-based Bee Happy company, specializing in bee farming and production of honey-linked goods will operate a project to develop beekeeping in the Russian region of Bashkortostan, which is expected to receive 3.8 billion rubles (nearly $52.7 million) in investments up till 2028, regional head Radiy Khabirov said on Friday.

Last year, French businessman Patrick Hoffmann registered the Bee Happy company in Bashkortostan, and later voiced his intention to create a large honey production facility in the region jointly with another French businessman Antoine Mendelovici. The project includes 50,000 bee colonies and products are expected to be exported to European and Asian nations. Besides, Hoffmann was said to be planning to open a honey quality laboratory with international accreditation, work on the preservation and development of the genetics of the Bashkir population of the Central Russian bee, also known as the Russian honey bee, and promote Bashkir honey as a brand.

"We considered in detail the comprehensive project, approving its inclusion in the list of priority projects of the republic. And the volume of investments is really impressive - it is 3.8 billion rubles until 2028 in the development of our beekeeping. And most importantly, the project operator - the company Bee Happy - will be engaged in breeding work to preserve the Bashkir population of the Central Russian bee," Khabirov wrote on the VKontakte social network.

The project is expected to kick off later in 2021, with the opening of new production sites across the region, particularly, in Burzyansky, Ishimbaysky, Kugarchinsky, and Kuyurgazinsky districts. It aims to reach 7,000 tonnes of products per year in terms of production capacity.

Khabirov noted that the results of the project are expected to be presented during the 2022 Apimondia forum, gathering beekeepers from across the world to discuss the challenges facing their industry. The meeting is due to be held in Bashkortostan next year.

Related Topics

World Russia Company From Industry Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Experience Top Apps, and Get Cash Backs – The tr ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese ambassador to Pakistan visits Orange Line ..

22 minutes ago

Mewhish Hayat stuns fans with her new look

26 minutes ago

IPDS and Pakistan Research Center, China Signed Mo ..

29 minutes ago

Govt efforts to empower SBP lauded: Mian Zahid Hus ..

58 minutes ago

UVAS trains Punjab, KP livestock officers

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.