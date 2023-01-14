French Hotels Hacked Through Booking.com - Hotel Association

UrduPoint.com

Hotel owners in France and their customers have fallen victim to a cyberattack while using the Booking.com hotel booking service, the National Association of Independent Hotel and Restaurant Operators (GNI-HCR) informs

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2023) Hotel owners in France and their customers have fallen victim to a cyberattack while using the Booking.com hotel booking service, the National Association of Independent Hotel and Restaurant Operators (GNI-HCR) informs.

"For the past week, the GNI has been alerting you of two cyberattacks that have occurred via Booking.com," the organization said in a Friday statement, warning that "more and more antiviruses will be able to detect the malicious file, but at the same time cybercriminals risk developing other similar viruses if the first one is systematically blocked.

GNI-HCR said that, apart from sending emails with malware, hackers have also contacted Booking.com customers directly, including via the WhatsApp messaging application, in an attempt to get access to people's bank card information.

"Booking.com was contacted immediately to ensure that the situation was well taken care of by their Security Department," the hotel association said.

About a dozen hotels in Paris have fallen victim to the hacking attack, according to French media reports.

