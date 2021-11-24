UrduPoint.com

French Human Rights Police Arrest 13 Members Of Far-Right Group - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2021) The French Central Office for Combating Crimes Against Humanity, Genocide and War Crimes (OCLCH) has arrested 13 members of the far-right Recolonization France group, French media reported on Tuesday.

The arrests were made in the Ile-de-France metropolitan region and in the south of the country, according to BFM tv broadcaster.

At least one member of the group had weapons on their person during the police searches, the news said.

The far-right group Recolonization France came to the attention of the French counterterrorist security agency over calls for the creation of armed groups in preparation for a civil war, which, according to the group, may be prompted by growing migration.

Several active military personnel reportedly belong to the group.

