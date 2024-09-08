Open Menu

French In Danger Of Being Shunted Out Of America's Cup

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2024 | 01:00 AM

French in danger of being shunted out of America's Cup

Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) American Magic locked up the third semi-final spot in the America's Cup challengers' regatta with a victory over Orient Express on Saturday that left the French boat on the brink of elimination.

The five challengers are competing in a double round-robin regatta to determine four semi-finalists in the battle to challenge holders New Zealand. The Kiwis are also competing in the Louis Vuitton Cup but results in their races do not count toward qualification.

After Saturday's loss to the New York Yacht Club entry, Orient Express have one victory. With one race left, they trail Swiss entry Alinghi Red Bull by one point.

The Americans were first over the start line and held off a determined French pursuit to win by 15 seconds.

"I think it was one of our best races today," said French helmsman Quentin Delapierre. "We put American Magic under pressure, but it came down to the start.

"

"We didn't have any unforced errors or big mistakes so it's really encouraging. I hope it's not too late."

In Sunday's final round, Orient Express will face British entry Ineos Britannia while Alinghi, which lost twice on Saturday, take on standings leader Luna Rossa Prada from Italy.

If Orient Express wins and Alinghi loses they will have a race off.

In Saturday's final race, the British inflicted a first defeat by another challenger on Luna Rossa, winning by a decisive 25 seconds. It was a second victory of the day for them after losing twice on the previous raceday on Thursday.

"The America's Cup is a bit of a battle to try and get the maximum performance out of these boats and for whatever reason we haven't really done a great job of that so far, but today in those conditions we set the boat up well and showed what it's capable of," said Ineos skipper Ben Ainslie.

Related Topics

Job New York Italy Turkish Lira Sunday From Best Race New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits ..

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori visits residence of Shaheed Pilot Ra ..

1 hour ago
 "Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes ..

"Defence Day, a tribute to Pakistan's brave heroes, says Ex-AJK PM Tanveer Ilyas

1 hour ago
 Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad fro ..

Polio immunization drive to start in Hyderabad from Sept 9

1 hour ago
 Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational ..

Governor inaugurates 'IVY' app to meet educational needs

2 hours ago
 PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilat ..

PNS SHAMSHEER, PNS HAIBAT visit UAE, conduct bilateral exercise Nasl Al Bahr

2 hours ago
 Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC h ..

Four Khwarij bombers attempting to infiltrate FC headquarters in Mohmand killed

2 hours ago
Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

Two terrorists killed in Kalat IBO

2 hours ago
 Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Kh ..

Maritime Minister reviews performance, holds ‘Khuli Kachehri’

2 hours ago
 Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

Karachi administration celebrated Defence Day

2 hours ago
 Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper w ..

Sinner into first US Open final as ailing Draper wilts

2 hours ago
 Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

Two children injured in firing at wedding ceremony

2 hours ago
 Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases re ..

Anti dengue campaign accelerated as 7 new cases reported

2 hours ago

More Stories From World