French Indo-Pacific Strategy Unchanged Despite Submarine Deal Collapse - Macron

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Australia's decision to terminate the submarine contract with Paris after joining the AUKUS will not change France's strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, although consequences are yet to be assessed, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday.

"Australia's choice will not change France's strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, which was declared early in 2018 in India. We have partners in the region. France is an Indo-Pacific power regardless of any contracts, as over one million of our compatriots live here and over 8,000 French servicemen are stationed here. Australia's choice will have consequences that will be assessed in the coming weeks," Macron said at a press conference after a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.