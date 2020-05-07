French industrial output plunges by 16.2 pct in March: Insee

French confinement measures caused industrial output to plunge by 16.2 percent in March on a monthly basis, data released Thursday by the official statistics agency Insee showed.

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :French confinement measures caused industrial output to plunge by 16.2 percent in March on a monthly basis, data released Thursday by the official statistics agency Insee showed.

Activity declined "substantially" in all industrial sectors, after edging up by 0.8 percent in February, the institute said in a statement.