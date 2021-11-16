French inflation climbs in October

French inflation rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in October, official data showed Tuesday, as energy prices soared

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :French inflation rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in October, official data showed Tuesday, as energy prices soared.

"This rise in inflation is due to an acceleration in energy prices (+20.2 percent) and services (+1.

8 percent)," the Insee national statistics agency said in a statement.

In September, consumer prices rose by 2.2 percent.

Governments the world over are eyeing inflation with concern.

As economies recover from the pandemic and people return to a semblance of normality, inflation is surging to levels not seen in decades owing to a spike in demand and supply chain snarls.