UrduPoint.com

French Inflation Climbs In October

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Tue 16th November 2021 | 01:26 PM

French inflation climbs in October

French inflation rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in October, official data showed Tuesday, as energy prices soared

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2021 ) :French inflation rose 2.6 percent year-on-year in October, official data showed Tuesday, as energy prices soared.

"This rise in inflation is due to an acceleration in energy prices (+20.2 percent) and services (+1.

8 percent)," the Insee national statistics agency said in a statement.

In September, consumer prices rose by 2.2 percent.

Governments the world over are eyeing inflation with concern.

As economies recover from the pandemic and people return to a semblance of normality, inflation is surging to levels not seen in decades owing to a spike in demand and supply chain snarls.

Related Topics

World September October From

Recent Stories

Russia-US Consultations on Visa Issues to Be Held ..

Russia-US Consultations on Visa Issues to Be Held on Wednesday in Vienna - Sourc ..

52 seconds ago
 Regional Police Officer (RPO) visits EPPHS

Regional Police Officer (RPO) visits EPPHS

3 minutes ago
 Macklowe art collection brings in $676 mn at New Y ..

Macklowe art collection brings in $676 mn at New York auction

3 minutes ago
 OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Attack in Nor ..

OIC General Secretariat Condemns the Attack in Northern Burkina Faso

8 minutes ago
 Food group exports increases 27% in 4 months

Food group exports increases 27% in 4 months

3 minutes ago
 Textile exports surge by 26.55% to $6.021 bln in 4 ..

Textile exports surge by 26.55% to $6.021 bln in 4 months

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.