French Interior Chief Criticizes Military Who Signed Critical Letter For Lack Of Courage

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 01:55 PM

French Interior Chief Criticizes Military Who Signed Critical Letter for Lack of Courage

French Interior Minster Gerald Darmanin on Monday described those military personnel who anonymously signed the controversial letter warning the authorities about a possible "civil war" as lacking courage

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) French Interior Minster Gerald Darmanin on Monday described those military personnel who anonymously signed the controversial letter warning the authorities about a possible "civil war" as lacking courage.

On Sunday, the right-wing Valeurs Actuelles news magazine published a letter from active servicemen in support of their retired colleagues, who previously warned about France's authorities about possible collapse of the country due to alleged laxity in security and anti-extremism policies. The letter is said to have been signed by over 76,000 people.

"We are talking about anonymous persons. How are they brave, by being anonymous? When you want to engage in politics, you propose your candidacy during an election.

When I was dissatisfied with what was going on I went to the polls," Darmanin told the broadcaster BFM tv, commenting on the letter.

Meanwhile, Minister Delegate for Industry Agnes Pannier-Runacher called the statement political.

"The fact that the military, or the so-called military, are using such far-right terms looks like political instrumentation," the minister told Sud Radio.

In late April, Valeurs Actuelles published an open letter, signed by over 1,000 military personnel, including some 20 prominent retired generals, calling on President Emmanuel Macron and his government to act against dangers of Islamism and religious fanaticism that they say are seeking to divide communities and risks disintegration of French society.

