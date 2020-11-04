French Interior Minister Announces Ban on Turkish Nationalist Grey Wolves Organization

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has said on Wednesday that the Turkish ultra-nationalist Grey Wolves organization, will be banned in France due to its involvement in "violent actions.

"The 'Grey Wolves' movement has been outlawed by the Council of Ministers, in accordance with the instructions of the president of the republic. As detailed in the decree presented, it incites discrimination and hatred, and is also involved in violent actions," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

French media outlets reported earlier this week that the government would work to ban the group after a memorial in Lyon dedicated to Armenians who died during World War I was defaced.