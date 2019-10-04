UrduPoint.com
French Interior Minister Cancels Trip To Greece After Stabbing At Paris Police HQ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 12:40 AM

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2019) French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner will not travel to Athens on Friday after a deadly stabbing at the Paris police headquarters, the Greek Ministry of Citizen Protection said Thursday.

Michalis Chrisochoidis, who heads the ministry, sent his condolences to Castaner.

The ministry said Chrisochoidis will meet instead with the French ambassador to Greece, Patrick Maisonnave. German interior chief Horst Seehofer will also be present.

A former civilian employee of the Paris police HQ stormed the office wielding a kitchen knife. He stabbed four former colleagues to death and seriously wounded another one before being shot and killed by an officer.

