UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Interior Minister Confirms Nantes Attacker Had Severe Schizophrenia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 12:50 AM

French Interior Minister Confirms Nantes Attacker Had Severe Schizophrenia

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The attacker of a police officer in the western French city of Nantes suffered from severe schizophrenia and had previously been convicted of radicalization, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on Friday.

"He [the attacker] was also diagnosed with a severe form of schizophrenia," Darmanin said upon his arrival at the crime scene, also confirming that the late perpetrator had been indicted for "strict adherence to islam and radicalization" in 2016.

He also said that the life of the wounded police officer was out of danger.

When asked whether it was a terrorist attack, the minister said that it was to be determined by the justice authorities.

The incident took place early on Friday when a man in his 40s attacked the officer with a knife inside a police station. The attacker reportedly stole a gun from the officer and tried to flee on foot but was quickly chased down. The motive of the attack is yet to be established.

The attacker later succumbed to the wounds he sustained in an exchange of gunfire with the security forces. 

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Police Exchange Interior Minister Police Station Nantes Man 2016 From

Recent Stories

Glasgow to Remain in Level Three Restrictions Due ..

7 minutes ago

Fregat Upper Stage With OneWeb Satellites Separate ..

7 minutes ago

China, West Need Common Set of Rules to Tackle Glo ..

7 minutes ago

Every sector showing positive indicators in countr ..

18 minutes ago

US State Dept. Seeks $665Mln to Counter Adversarie ..

18 minutes ago

US State Dept. Seeks Nearly $300Mln to Counter Rus ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.