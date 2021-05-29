French Interior Minister Confirms Nantes Attacker Had Severe Schizophrenia

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The attacker of a police officer in the western French city of Nantes suffered from severe schizophrenia and had previously been convicted of radicalization, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed on Friday.

"He [the attacker] was also diagnosed with a severe form of schizophrenia," Darmanin said upon his arrival at the crime scene, also confirming that the late perpetrator had been indicted for "strict adherence to islam and radicalization" in 2016.

He also said that the life of the wounded police officer was out of danger.

When asked whether it was a terrorist attack, the minister said that it was to be determined by the justice authorities.

The incident took place early on Friday when a man in his 40s attacked the officer with a knife inside a police station. The attacker reportedly stole a gun from the officer and tried to flee on foot but was quickly chased down. The motive of the attack is yet to be established.

The attacker later succumbed to the wounds he sustained in an exchange of gunfire with the security forces.