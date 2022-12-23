MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed that a gunman had been arrested after opening fire in central Paris on Friday morning.

"Following the tragic shooting that happened this morning, I am returning to Paris and will go to the scene.

My thoughts go out to the close ones of the victims. The perpetrator has been detained," he said on social media.

Two people were reportedly killed and several others wounded after a man in his 60s opened fire in a street in the upscale 10th arrondissement. The shooter's motives remain unknown.