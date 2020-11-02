French Interior Minister Darmanin Plans to Visit Russia in Coming Days

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told the BFMTV broadcaster on Monday of his plans to go to Moscow in the coming days, where he is likely to hold talks on the possible deportation of Russia-born supporters of radical Islam to the Russian mainland

Aside from Russia, Darmanin is due to visit Malta, Algeria and Tunisia in the wake of a recent series of terrorist attacks in France. He is to begin his trip on Friday.

"I will pay a visit to Russia in the coming days," Darmanin said, adding, that he had held a meeting with Russian Ambassador to France Aleksey Meshkov.

The minister recently expressed his desire to discuss expulsions of foreign radicals from France to countries of their origin, including Russia.

Such concerns come amid a series of violent acts, including the brutal killing of French history teacher Samuel Paty by a radicalized teen in Paris on October 16, a Nice attack by an Islamist resulting in three fatalities, several knife-stabbing attempts across France � some of which have not had motivations determined � and disturbing clashes and assaults near French diplomatic premises around the world.

In particular, French President Emmanuel Macron has declared the nation was targeted by terrorists and stepped up security to curb the Islamist threat.