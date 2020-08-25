UrduPoint.com
French Interior Minister Darmanin To Resign From Mayoral Mandate This Week

Muhammad Irfan 17 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:10 AM

French Interior Minister Darmanin to Resign From Mayoral Mandate This Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin says he will resign from his mandate as mayor of the northern French city of Tourcoing on Saturday.

"To be Minister of the Interior is to be a full-time minister.

But my heart remains in Tourcoing: I am still elected from our city and I will become Mayor again as soon as my national mission is over," Darmanin announced on his Twitter account.

Darmanin was elected Mayor of Tourcoing in March and was appointed Interior Minister in June.

According to France Bleu radio reports, Darmanin plans to submit his resignation on Saturday after the celebration of his wedding in Tourcoing's town hall.

