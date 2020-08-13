French Interior Minister Decries Arson Attempt at Mosque in Lyon

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Thursday denounced an arson attempt in the Essalam mosque located in France's third-largest city of Lyon, which followed another fire in the Brone commune near Lyon last week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Thursday denounced an arson attempt in the Essalam mosque located in France's third-largest city of Lyon, which followed another fire in the Brone commune near Lyon last week.

The media reported that the fire had broken out overnight from Wednesday to Thursday and ravaged the front door of the Essalam mosque, with no casualties found. The local authorities said the fire was "of criminal origin".

"I condemn the attempt [to start] a fire last night in the Essalam mosque in Lyon, the second this week.

Anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, anti-Christian acts: these foolish and hateful acts are contrary to everything France is. I will protect the freedom of worship," Darmanin wrote on his Twitter page.

The fire that broke out Friday in an annex of a mosque in the commune of Brone, located in the Metropolitan Lyon, left the building partly burned. The investigation indicated that the cause of the incident was most likely criminal.