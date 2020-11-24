French Interior Minister Expects Report on Migrant Camp Dispersal by Wed to Mull Response

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Tuesday said he had requested a detailed report on the recent dispersal of migrants by police in central Paris and pledged to take prompt measures on the matter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Tuesday said he had requested a detailed report on the recent dispersal of migrants by police in central Paris and pledged to take prompt measures on the matter.

On Monday evening, the law enforcement officers dismantled a refugee camp on Place de la Republique even before it could be finished, removing hundreds of tents, some of them with people inside. According to media reports, police used tear gas and other riot control methods to disperse crowds.

"Some images of the dispersal of the illegal migrant encampment on Place de la Republique are shocking. I have just requested a detailed report on the reality of the facts from the Prefect of Police by midday tomorrow.

I will make decisions upon receipt," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

According to the Utopia 56 association, over 450 refugees were dispersed by police during the Monday operation. The incident came a week after the authorities had ordered the removal of a migrant camp housing some 2,500 refugees and homeless people in Paris's northern suburb of Saint-Denis.

Notably, the association has already decried Darmanin's statement on the camp removal in central Paris, accusing him of "hypocrisy" in light of the state migrant policy and, in particular, the handling of the camp removal in Saint-Denis.