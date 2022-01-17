French Interior Minister Finds Nazi Salute Photos From Recent Rallies 'Shocking'

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he was shocked to see a photo of a group of nationalist protesters at a demonstration in Paris, who stretched out their arms in what looks like a Nazi salute, and has asked for a review of the circumstances of the incident on Sunday

"This photo taken at a demonstration against a vaccine pass, by a movement that calls itself "The Patriots," is very shocking, and not without a reason. At my request, the police prefecture informed the justice authorities about it, so that all necessary measures could be taken," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

According to the French Interior Ministry, about 54,000 people took part in protests against the introduction of the vaccine pass across the country on Saturday with about 7,000 protesters taking to the streets in Paris.

Some internet users criticized the minister's reaction to the photo in comments under his post. Pictures of French President Emmanuel Macron raising his hand in a welcoming gesture were published in the comments to the tweet saying that the gesture might be perceived in a different way from several angles.