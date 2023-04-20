UrduPoint.com

French Interior Minister Orders 2,800 Officer Increase In Paris Police Numbers

Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Paris police department will receive an additional 2,800 law enforcement officers in 2023 to better fight crime, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday.

"We continue to boost the presence and visibility of police officers in public places! I have decided to assign 2,800 additional security troops in the Paris area in 2023," the minister tweeted.

According to Le Parisien newspaper, the first 500 officers will be deployed from May 1, reaching the set number by December.

The announcement comes as Paris is preparing to host the 2024 Summer Olympics, scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 11.

In September 2022, Darmanin reported a record-high police budget of 1.25 billion Euros ($1.3 billion) for 2023.

