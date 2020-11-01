UrduPoint.com
French Interior Minister Says Knife Man Came To Nice 'to Kill'

Sun 01st November 2020

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin suggested Sunday that the man behind the attack at a church in Nice had come to the country with the sole purpose to kill.

The attacker, identified as 21-year-old Tunisian Brahim Issaoui, used a knife to kill three people at the Notre Dame basilica on Thursday, less than a day after crossing into France from Italy where he arrived on a migrant boat.

"He clearly came here to kill. How else would you explain why he had arrived armed with several knives?" Darmanin told La Voix du Nord newspaper.

The minister said that it was up to the anti-terrorism prosecutor to determine the attacker's motive, "but he obviously did not come to obtain documents," he added.

Six people have been held in Nice and Grasse for questioning since Thursday as part of the investigation.

French President Emmanuel Macron called the attack an act of terrorism. Darmanin said France had sent hundreds of extra police officers to the Italian border but stressed he did not want to see a terrorist in every foreigner.

