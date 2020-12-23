UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Interior Minister Says Puy-de-Dome Attacker Who Killed 3 Gendarmes Was Found Dead

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 01:28 PM

French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin announced on Wednesday that the attacker who shot dead three gendarmes in the central department of Puy-de-Dome was found dead

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) French Minister of the Interior Gerald Darmanin announced on Wednesday that the attacker who shot dead three gendarmes in the central department of Puy-de-Dome was found dead.

Earlier in the day, the 48-year-old man shot three gendarmes dead and injured one more police staffer who were responding to a domestic violence call by the his wife.

"The attacker was found dead," Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

