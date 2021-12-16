French Interior Minister Says Terrorist Threat Remains High

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The terrorist threat in France remains high, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The terrorist threat in France remains high, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday.

"The terrorist threat remains high. Since 2017, we have thwarted more than 40 terrorist attacks, 37 of which were plotted by Islamists and six by extremists," Darmanin told the France 2 channel.

The government will mobilize the police, gendarmerie and military to reinforce the protection of religious sites over the holidays, the minister said.

Following the brutal murder of Parisian history teacher Samuel Paty in October 2020, the French government vowed to confront religious extremism and radicalization. In October, a mosque in the western department of Sarthe was ordered to close after it was accused of encouraging Islamic extremism.