UrduPoint.com

French Interior Minister Says Terrorist Threat Remains High

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:26 PM

French Interior Minister Says Terrorist Threat Remains High

The terrorist threat in France remains high, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The terrorist threat in France remains high, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday.

"The terrorist threat remains high. Since 2017, we have thwarted more than 40 terrorist attacks, 37 of which were plotted by Islamists and six by extremists," Darmanin told the France 2 channel.

The government will mobilize the police, gendarmerie and military to reinforce the protection of religious sites over the holidays, the minister said.

Following the brutal murder of Parisian history teacher Samuel Paty in October 2020, the French government vowed to confront religious extremism and radicalization. In October, a mosque in the western department of Sarthe was ordered to close after it was accused of encouraging Islamic extremism.

Related Topics

Murder Terrorist Police Interior Minister Holidays France October 2017 2020 Mosque Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Ena ..

Emirates Development Bank wins &#039;Ecosystem Enabler of the Year&#039; award

44 minutes ago
 OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phon ..

OPPO unveils its first-ever foldable flagship phone, OPPO Find N at INNO Day 202 ..

56 minutes ago
 60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group ..

60 days of ‘Reimaging Energy’ with ENOC Group at Expo 2020 Dubai

59 minutes ago
 UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural ..

UAE, Colombia sign MoU for cooperation in cultural and creative industries

59 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba developme ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects progress of Kalba development projects

1 hour ago
 CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s ..

CBUAE issues commemorative coins to mark SCCI’s 50th anniversary

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.