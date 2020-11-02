UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Interior Minister Says To Visit Russia In 2 Weeks

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 10:28 PM

French Interior Minister Says to Visit Russia in 2 Weeks

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has specified that he will pay a visit to Moscow, during which he is expected to focus on possible deportation of Russia-born supporters of radical Islam, in two weeks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has specified that he will pay a visit to Moscow, during which he is expected to focus on possible deportation of Russia-born supporters of radical Islam, in two weeks.

Earlier on Monday, the minister told the French BFMTV broadcaster that he intended to visit Moscow "in the coming days."

"I will go to Tunisia, Algeria and Russia in the next three weeks: Tunisia and Algeria at the end of this week and Russia in two weeks," Darmanin told the parliament's lower house.

All visits are expected to center around deportation of foreign radicals to the countries of their origin.

France has vowed to step up fight against radical islam in the wake of the decapitation of teacher Samuel Paty by a French teen of Chechen origin over allegedly showing controversial cartoons depicting the prophet Muhammad.

The teacher's killing was followed by a deadly stabbing attack on a Catholic church in Nice on October 29, in which a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant partially beheaded one woman and killed two other people.

Related Topics

Attack Moscow Russia Interior Minister Parliament Visit Nice Algeria Tunisia October Women Church

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates building of Khorfakkan C ..

1 minute ago

Ministers, Deputy Speaker congratulate Chief Minis ..

3 minutes ago

No shortage of yarn in Pakistan: APTMA

3 minutes ago

Two-thirds of Slovaks tested for virus, 1% positiv ..

3 minutes ago

Power Ministry clarifies news item

3 minutes ago

US Government Monitoring Enforcement of Voting Rig ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.