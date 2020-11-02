French Interior Minister Says to Visit Russia in 2 Weeks

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has specified that he will pay a visit to Moscow, during which he is expected to focus on possible deportation of Russia-born supporters of radical Islam, in two weeks

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has specified that he will pay a visit to Moscow, during which he is expected to focus on possible deportation of Russia-born supporters of radical Islam, in two weeks.

Earlier on Monday, the minister told the French BFMTV broadcaster that he intended to visit Moscow "in the coming days."

"I will go to Tunisia, Algeria and Russia in the next three weeks: Tunisia and Algeria at the end of this week and Russia in two weeks," Darmanin told the parliament's lower house.

All visits are expected to center around deportation of foreign radicals to the countries of their origin.

France has vowed to step up fight against radical islam in the wake of the decapitation of teacher Samuel Paty by a French teen of Chechen origin over allegedly showing controversial cartoons depicting the prophet Muhammad.

The teacher's killing was followed by a deadly stabbing attack on a Catholic church in Nice on October 29, in which a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant partially beheaded one woman and killed two other people.