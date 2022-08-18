French Interior Minister Says Violent Storms Killed 3 in Corsica

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Three people died in Corsica overnight as violent storms battered the Mediterranean island, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Thursday.

"I express my support to all Corsicans who faced violent storms, with gusts of wind surpassing 200 km/h (124 mi/h). Three people are already dead and several are injured," he said on social media.

The minister said he would arrive in Corsica on Thursday and promised "significant resources" to the overseas French territory.

The winds snapped power lines, disrupted rail traffic and stranded or overturned boats.

The Corsican prefecture said a 13-year-old girl was killed by a tree that fell on a campsite and a 72-year-old woman was killed by gravel that was blown off a roof onto her car. About a dozen people were injured.