French Interior Minister Slams Racism-Motivated Attack on Jewish Family

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday denounced an assault on a family during a Jewish festival because of their Jewish origin.

The family was reportedly sitting in a car listening to music and audio files in Hebrew on the occasion of Hanukka, also known as the Jewish Festival of Lights, when they were assaulted by a group of people shouting in obscenities about the nationality of the family members, shaking their vehicle and throwing glass bottles.

"Yesterday evening, in the middle of Hanukka, a family from Aubervilliers was insulted and attacked because they were Jewish. In France, in 2020. The authors were arrested very quickly by the police. They should be punished commensurate with the gravity of these facts," Darmanin tweeted.

Reportedly, four people, namely, two adults and two minors, were taken into police custody on Friday morning.