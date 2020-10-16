UrduPoint.com
French Interior Minister To Discuss Migration, Drug Trafficking With Morocco

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday will meet with officials of Morocco for talks on issues of migration and drug control, the minister said upon his arrival to the Northern African nation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Friday will meet with officials of Morocco for talks on issues of migration and drug control, the minister said upon his arrival to the Northern African nation.

"Warm welcome at the French Embassy in Morocco. Tomorrow, I will meet various representatives of the Moroccan government. On the agenda: migration issues and the fight against drug trafficking," Darmanin wrote on Twitter late on Thursday.

Morocco was a French protectorate from 1912-1956.

France kept its influence in the country after it had gained independence, preserving, in particular, the rights to participate in Morocco's foreign policy and station French troops on its territory.

To date, Morocco is the main recipient of French investment in the Maghreb region and the whole African continent. For its part, France is the leading economic partner of the kingdom, making direct investments to every sector of the country's economy.

