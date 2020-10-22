French Interior Minister to Visit Moscow on Monday, Hold Talks With Kolokoltsev - Reports

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will visit Moscow on October 26 and intends to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Agence France Presse reported on Thursday, citing its sources

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin will visit Moscow on October 26 and intends to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Agence France Presse reported on Thursday, citing its sources.

The two ministers are expected to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the fight against terrorism and illegal migration, the agency said.

Earlier in the week, Darmanin announced his intention to visit Russia on Sunday and Monday.