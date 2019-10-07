French Interior Minister Urges for More Thorough Alert System After Paris Police Attack

French Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner on Monday urged for a more thorough approach to formal alerts on signs of radicalization after an IT expert at the police stabbed four colleagues to death in the center of Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2019) French Minister of the Interior Christophe Castaner on Monday urged for a more thorough approach to formal alerts on signs of radicalization after an IT expert at the police stabbed four colleagues to death in the center of Paris.

According to media reports, Michael Harpon, 45, converted to islam some time ago and showed signs of radicalization, including endorsement of a 2015 terrorist attack on Charlie Hebdo journalists, but was never formally reported. On Thursday, Harpon attacked his colleagues at the prefecture of the police in the center of the French capital.

"He justified the attack on Charlie Hebdo and there obviously should have been a formal alert at that moment, an alert by default.

And I think that the first flaw of our system is that there had been no alert and especially that it would not have been by default. I would like, and that will be studied as part of the prime minister's mission on this matter for our intelligence services, I would like all alerts to be reported by default," Castaner told France Inter broadcaster.

When asked whether he had considered resigning, the interior minister said he did not feel "personally responsible" for the system flaws that manifested before his time in the office.