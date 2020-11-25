French Interior Minister Urges Nation to Remain Vigilant Despite Upcoming Lockdown Easing

French citizens should continue to respect health rules and remain on high alert in relation to the COVID-19 virus, despite a decline in infections and the partial relief of restrictions, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday

"The President of the Republic [Emmanuel Macron] gave last night a perspective so that we can gradually get out of lockdown. I appeal to everyone's responsibility to continue to respect the rules and not contaminate the most fragile among us," Darmanin tweeted.

In his Tuesday address to the nation, Macron announced the partial lifting of pandemic-related restrictions starting Saturday. The authorities plan to lift the nationwide lockdown effective on December 15, given the daily average of new infections falls below 5,000. The health authorities have observed a drop in daily numbers of cases since mid-November.

As of Wednesday, France has confirmed 2,206,126 coronavirus infections, the world's fourth total, and 50,324 related deaths.