French Interior Minister Urges Schools to Boost Security - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has circulated a letter among all French prefectures instructing them to bolster security in education institutions ahead of the one-year memorial day of the brutal killing of Parisian teacher Samuel Paty, the Europe 1 broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

"It is necessary to prevent any actions that might be committed similar to this assault and the events in remembrance of it," Darmanin wrote, as quoted in the report, calling for enhanced security in and around education institutions.

The French education ministry will open a memorial board to Paty on October 16, exactly a year after the tragedy.

The teacher was beheaded near Paris by an 18 year old of Chechen origin, who was then killed by the police. The murder was presumably committed out of religious revenge, as Paty had shown caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students when discussing free speech. France advanced anti-terrorist measures after the attack.