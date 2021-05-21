UrduPoint.com
French Interior Minister Vows To Improve Dismissed Bill Penalizing Police Filming

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Thursday he will come up with proposals of improvements of the controversial security bill criminalizing the distribution of materials depicting police officer, among other things, after the Constitutional Council partially rejected it earlier in the day.

The council censured seven articles of the legislation, including the most contested Article 24, which prompted mass violent protests in the country by entailing up to five years of jail time and a fine of 75,000 Euros ($91,000) for the distribution of images of police officers with the intent to identify them "with the obvious purpose of undermining the physical or mental integrity of a law enforcement officer.

"I take note of the decision of the Constitutional Council. I welcome the many validated provisions which will help our security policy and I will propose to the Prime Minister to improve the provisions which are subject to reservations by the Constitutional Council," Darmanin tweeted.

The opponents of the legislation claimed that it restricted a set of freedoms, including the press freedom to report on police brutality during rallies. The lower chamber passed the legislation in the final reading in mid-April after revising Article 24 by the upper house in response to mass rallies.

