French Interior Ministry Demands to Halt Public Transport Movement at Night - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin demands that regional authorities halt the movement of public transport across the whole country at night due to mass riots in the country, French newspaper Le Figaro reported on Friday.

Darmanin demands to stop the movement of all buses and trams in France starting 21:00 local time (19:00 GMT), according to the newspaper.