French Interior Ministry Disbands Catholic Traditionalist Party Civitas Over Antisemitism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 01:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered on Monday the dissolution of the right-wing Catholic party Civitas over what he called "antisemitic" remarks by one of its prominent members.

During a Civitas convention on July 30, essayist Pierre Hillard said that "may be we should return" the practices before 1789 in France, when Jews, Muslims and other minorities considered "heretics" were not eligible for French citizenship.

"Antisemitism has no place in our country. I strongly condemn these derogatory remarks and appeal to the Prosecutor General of the Republic. Furthermore, I have instructed the competent authorities to begin with the dissolution of Civitas," Darmanin tweeted.

A number of French politicians and lawmakers have supported Darmanin's decision, including lawmakers from the left-wing NUPES coalition and the France Unbowed party's leader Jean-Luc Melenchon and chairman of its parliamentary faction

Civitas is often described as far-right by French media and public figures due to its fundamentalist views on religion and French identity. During the 2022 presidential election, the movement supported right-wing Reconquete party leader Eric Zemmour, known for his radical stances on religion, illegal migration and minority policies in France.

