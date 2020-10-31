UrduPoint.com
French Interior Ministry Opens Crisis Headquarters After Shooting In Lyon

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 10:04 PM

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the opening of a crisis headquarters in the ministry following the shooting in Lyon, where an Orthodox priest was wounded

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced the opening of a crisis headquarters in the ministry following the shooting in Lyon, where an Orthodox priest was wounded.

Earlier in the day, an Orthodox priest was shot in the 7th district of Lyon near a Greek church and the suspected attacker has managed to flee the area.

The priest is currently in critical condition.

"I am returning to Paris to open a crisis headquarters together with the president of the republic and the prime minister," Darmanin said on Twitter.

