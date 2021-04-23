UrduPoint.com
French Interior Ministry Strengthening Security Measures At Police Stations - Reports

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered to strengthen security measures at police stations and gendarmerie offices across the country following an attack on a police officer in the commune of Rambouillet near Paris, BFMTV reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin ordered to strengthen security measures at police stations and gendarmerie offices across the country following an attack on a police officer in the commune of Rambouillet near Paris, BFMTV reported.

The police officer was stabbed dead near the police station in the Rambouillet commune. The attacker, a man of Tunisian origin, was detained by law enforcement officers, who shot him on the spot, and later succumbed to his injuries. The investigation into the attack on a police officer has been entrusted to the anti-terrorism department of the prosecutor's office.

