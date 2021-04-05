French Interior Ministry to Look Into Reports on Illegal Parties Involving Ministers

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has ordered the Paris police prefect to verify reports on alleged participation of some French ministers in clandestine parties held in restaurants in breach of current COVID-19 restrictions.

The French private television channel M6 has aired a report on a restaurant in an upscale area of Paris secretly working despite coronavirus restrictions. Neither waiters nor customers wear masks there. The broadcaster also showed hidden camera footage from a private party, with guests wearing no masks and not observing social distance. The journalists contacted one of the party organizers.

He said that he was present at restaurant dinners that were attended by a number of members of the French government.

"I have asked the prefect of the Paris Police to check the accuracy of the reports, so that, if they are confirmed, the organizers and participants of these secret dinners could be brought to justice," Darmanin wrote on his Twitter.

The Paris Police Prefecture confirmed that it has opened an investigation to identify the organizers and participants of the illegal gatherings.

Bars, cafes and restaurants have been closed in France since the end of October due to the coronavirus pandemic.