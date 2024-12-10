French Internet Firm Fined 50 Mn Euros For Unsolicited Ads
Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 03:00 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) France's largest internet operator Orange was on Tuesday slapped with a 50-million-euro ($53-million) fine for sending unsolicited adverts resembling emails to customers.
Orange is the successor to France's monopoly telephone operator and remains the leading telecommunications firm, with a popular email service.
"Internet access and email service provider Orange used its email service to introduce advertisements" that resembled emails in customers' message feeds, said Louis Dutheillet de Lamothe, deputy head of France's privacy watchdog CNIL.
Advertisers in France are required to obtain permission before sending material to a person's email address, and CNIL considered Orange's actions were equivalent to that even if users' addresses were not used to display the ads between their emails.
CNIL said more than 7.8 million users received the unsolicited ads.
CNIL "took into account the fact it was a breach that generated money" for Orange, Dutheillet de Lamothe told AFP.
Orange said in a statement to AFP that it would appeal against the fine to the top administrative court, branding the amount "totally disproportionate".
The advertisements represented "neither a breach nor a lapse in security but common market practice that did not involve any use of customers' personal data", it said.
The company also said it had not received any warning about the matter before being fined.
The fine was unusually high for such a penalty -- outside of those that have been imposed on major tech giants.
Dutheillet de Lamothe said it should serve as a warning for other operators.
CNIL also said the fine took into account that in November 2023 Orange changed its email interface to make ads clear to users.
It also found that Orange users who asked to stop receiving cookies -- code that allows advertisers to track users' activities on the internet -- continued to receive them anyway.
Orange was given three months to correct that problem or face additional fines.
Recent Stories
FBR halts ban on bringing more than one mobile phones in baggage
One love is enough if it is the right person: Rekha
Pakistan, South Africa to take on each other in first T20I match today
PSX 100 Index surpasses historic 111,000-point mark
Today last day for submitting Hajj applications under Govt scheme
PTI leader Umar Ayub gets bail in D-Chowk protest case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 December 2024
How many mobile phones allowed in baggage at Pakistani airports?
Amitabh Bachchan responds to divorce rumors surrounding Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai
Fazl refuses to accept any proposal from govt on Madrassa Bill
Australia, New Zealand and South Africa seek clarity about ICC Champions Trophy ..
More Stories From World
-
Draw specialists Juventus under fire ahead of City visit5 minutes ago
-
Iceland wants immigrants to learn the language5 minutes ago
-
Air strike on North Darfur market kills more than 100: Sudan lawyers' group15 minutes ago
-
Brazil's Lula undergoes surgery for brain hemorrhage: hospital25 minutes ago
-
Ghana opposition leader Mahama officially wins election35 minutes ago
-
Vice Foreign Minister meets Sudan’s Ambassador1 hour ago
-
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques awards Medal of Merit to 10 citizens1 hour ago
-
British PM concludes visit to Riyadh1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia crowned first-ever Champions of FIFAe World Cup™ featuring Rocket League1 hour ago
-
Local, regional founders showcase social entrepreneurship to advance sustainable food solutions2 hours ago
-
DGDA concludes Diriyah Global Seminar2 hours ago
-
DR Congo strives to reconcile young people with books2 hours ago