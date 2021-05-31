French investigators begin Ghosn hearing in Lebanon capital: court source

French investigators started interrogating former Renault-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn Monday in Lebanon, where he has sought refuge since a dramatic escape from Japan, a court source said

The source told AFP that Ghosn, his defence team, a Lebanese prosecutor sitting in on the hearing and the visiting French judges entered the hall at the Court of Cassation where the interrogation over alleged fraudulent activities got underway.