French Investigators Probe Rape Claim in Elysee Palace - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2021) An investigation is underway in France to determine the circumstances of an alleged rape in the Elysee Palace involving several employees of the presidency, media reported on Friday.

The probe was launched on July 12 after the Paris police received complaints from a woman working as a soldier in the Elysee Palace, who said she had been a victim of a sexual assault by her colleague working in the presidency.

"As soon as the facts were brought to the attention of the authorities, measures were immediately taken: listening, support and accompaniment of the victim, immediate assignment, away from the Elysee Palace, of the person incriminated," the presidential office said when contacted by the newspaper Liberation.

The Elysee Palace awaits for the results of the probe to decide on further measures, it added.

According to the Franceinfo broadcaster, citing a judicial source, the suspect was placed under the status of a witness in the investigation.