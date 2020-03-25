French Island Mayotte Records Over 2,400 Dengue Cases

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The French overseas territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean is struggling to contain a dengue outbreak, with 2,495 cases confirmed as of Wednesday.

The regional health agency ARS said 175 people had been hospitalized since January, including 10 patients who are in intensive care. Five people have died.

"In the context of the COVID-19 coronavirus circulation, health authorities want to avoid an influx of an excessive number of patients into health centers and intensive care wards to reduce the risk of viral transmission and avoid putting strain on the health system," it said.

The mosquito-borne tropical disease causes a range of conditions from a mild, flu-like illness to severe hemorrhagic fever that can be lethal. There is no vaccine or treatment for the infection, and general intensive care is often needed.