UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Island Mayotte Records Over 2,400 Dengue Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Wed 25th March 2020 | 08:08 PM

French Island Mayotte Records Over 2,400 Dengue Cases

The French overseas territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean is struggling to contain a dengue outbreak, with 2,495 cases confirmed as of Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The French overseas territory of Mayotte in the Indian Ocean is struggling to contain a dengue outbreak, with 2,495 cases confirmed as of Wednesday.

The regional health agency ARS said 175 people had been hospitalized since January, including 10 patients who are in intensive care. Five people have died.

"In the context of the COVID-19 coronavirus circulation, health authorities want to avoid an influx of an excessive number of patients into health centers and intensive care wards to reduce the risk of viral transmission and avoid putting strain on the health system," it said.

The mosquito-borne tropical disease causes a range of conditions from a mild, flu-like illness to severe hemorrhagic fever that can be lethal. There is no vaccine or treatment for the infection, and general intensive care is often needed.

Related Topics

India Dengue Died Argentine Peso January From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

National Ambulance affirms readiness to cope with ..

9 minutes ago

AJK police rounded up 176 for violating lock down ..

38 seconds ago

Meeting decides to issue special permit to grocery ..

39 seconds ago

156 FIRs registered over violation of Section 144: ..

40 seconds ago

12 new suspected cases of COVID- 19 traced in AJK. ..

44 seconds ago

Serious concern expressed about detained Kashmiris ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.