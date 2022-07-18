French, Italian Warships Join US Carrier Strike Group in Mediterranean - Navy

The US Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier strike group has been joined by allied French and Italian warships in the Mediterranean Sea to demonstrate the countries' strong maritime relationship, the US Navy said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2022) The US Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier strike group has been joined by allied French and Italian warships in the Mediterranean Sea to demonstrate the countries' strong maritime relationship, the US Navy said in a statement on Monday.

The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier strike group was joined by the French Aquitaine-class frigate Languedoc and Italian Carlo Bergamini-class frigate Alpino, the statement said.

"We have been fortunate to conduct integrated operations with several allied and partner nations since arriving in the Sixth Fleet area of operations, including the French and Italian navies," strike group Commander Paul Spedero Jr. said in the statement.

"Through our combined operations, we have become more effective, more responsive, and more ready. We are most certainly stronger together."

The Languedoc and Alpino provide increased surface and air defense capabilities to the strike group, the statement said.

On Monday, US Fleet Forces Command chief Adm. Faryl Caudle said there is an increased demand for a carrier strike group presence in the European theater of operations due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The Mediterranean is considered to be "constrained operational environment" as a result of the situation in Ukraine, making it a challenging area to work in for the carrier strike group, Languedoc Commander Clair Pothier said in the statement.