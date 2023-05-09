UrduPoint.com

French, Japanese Foreign, Defense Ministers Discuss Cooperation In 2+2 Format - Paris

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 06:30 PM

French, Japanese Foreign, Defense Ministers Discuss Cooperation in 2+2 Format - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) French and Japanese foreign ministers, Catherine Colonna and Yoshimasa Hayashi, have held the seventh round of political-military negotiations with the countries' defense ministers, Sebastien Lecornu and Yasukazu Hamada, and agreed to strengthen their security cooperation, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in the security and defense sectors, as well as coordination within the UN Security Council," the ministry said in a statement.

The document also said that the sides had agreed to expand their joint operation in the naval sector and simplify political, administrative and legal processes to hold joint military drills in the future.

France and Japan expressed their concern over the situation in the East China Sea and discussed the Iran-related issues as well as the ongoing armed conflict in Sudan, it added.

Related Topics

United Nations China Japan Sudan

Recent Stories

Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Kha ..

Who issued arrest warrants for PTI Chief Imran Khan?

13 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

35 minutes ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

3 hours ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

3 hours ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.