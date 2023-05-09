French, Japanese Foreign, Defense Ministers Discuss Cooperation in 2+2 Format - Paris

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) French and Japanese foreign ministers, Catherine Colonna and Yoshimasa Hayashi, have held the seventh round of political-military negotiations with the countries' defense ministers, Sebastien Lecornu and Yasukazu Hamada, and agreed to strengthen their security cooperation, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in the security and defense sectors, as well as coordination within the UN Security Council," the ministry said in a statement.

The document also said that the sides had agreed to expand their joint operation in the naval sector and simplify political, administrative and legal processes to hold joint military drills in the future.

France and Japan expressed their concern over the situation in the East China Sea and discussed the Iran-related issues as well as the ongoing armed conflict in Sudan, it added.