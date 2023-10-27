Open Menu

French Jets Join NATO Drills In Romania To Bolster Defense

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2023 | 06:20 PM

French jets join NATO drills in Romania to bolster defense

Fetesti, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) French fighter jets taxied alongside the Romanian Air Force after thundering through the sky above the Fetesti air base, as NATO bolsters its military presence in member country Romania, bordering Ukraine.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, NATO has stepped up its efforts to boost the alliance's southeastern flank defences by sending additional battlegroups to the region.

NATO has also intensified its joint drills along the defence bloc's wider eastern flank -- which encompasses eight member countries -- spanning from Estonia and Latvia bordering Russia in the east to Romania and Bulgaria on the Black Sea.

The most recent joint exercise in the region -- held between October 16 to 20 -- for the first time brought together French and Romanian airmen and their planes.

