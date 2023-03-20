UrduPoint.com

French Journalist, US Aid Worker Kidnapped In Sahel Are Freed

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2023 | 11:27 PM

French journalist, US aid worker kidnapped in Sahel are freed

A French journalist and a US aid worker who had been kidnapped by militants in the Sahel have been released, an AFP journalist saw Monday

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :A French journalist and a US aid worker who had been kidnapped by militants in the Sahel have been released, an AFP journalist saw Monday.

French freelancer Olivier Dubois and American aid worker Jeffery Woodke emerged from a plane that landed at the airport at Niamey, the capital of Niger.

Dubois, 48, had been kidnapped in Mali in April 2021 while Woodke went missing in Niger in October 2016.

"I feel tired, but I'm fine," said Dubois, smiling but visibly overwhelmed.

"It's amazing for me to be here, to be free," he said, speaking to a small group of journalists.

"I want to pay tribute to Niger for its skills in this delicate mission and pay tribute to France, to all those who have helped me to be here today." Woodke, leaning on a stick, and with white hair, was at his side.

He was seized at gunpoint from his home in Abalak in the Tahoua region of southwestern Niger, about 350 kilometres (220 miles) from Niamey.

The 61-year-old had served as a missionary and humanitarian aid worker in Niger for 32 years, according to a supporters' website.

Details about why or how the pair were released were not given.

Niger Interior Minister Hamadou Souley, who was at the airport, said "the hostages were picked up safe and sound by the Nigerien authorities before being handed over to the French and American authorities."In Washington, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan tweeted he was "gratified & relieved" at Woodke's release and expressed his thanks to Niger "for its help in bringing him home".

The French ambassador in Niamey, Sylvain Itte, thanked the Niger government for having "actively contributed to this happy conclusion".

Related Topics

Militants Interior Minister Washington France Fine Mali Tahoua Niamey Niger April October 2016 All From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Preparations afoot by Kashmiris to mark Pakistan D ..

Preparations afoot by Kashmiris to mark Pakistan Day on March 23

2 minutes ago
 'Urgent' climate action can secure a livable futur ..

'Urgent' climate action can secure a livable future for all: UN report

4 minutes ago
 Imran's 'undemocratic conduct' to avoid cases: Jav ..

Imran's 'undemocratic conduct' to avoid cases: Javed Latif

2 minutes ago
 FBR hosts national consultation workshop for estab ..

FBR hosts national consultation workshop for establishing API, PNR system

3 minutes ago
 Palestinians blast 'racist ideology' in Israeli mi ..

Palestinians blast 'racist ideology' in Israeli minister's speech

4 minutes ago
 Sheikha Fatima honours outstanding female higher e ..

Sheikha Fatima honours outstanding female higher education graduates

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.