UrduPoint.com

French Judge Charges Airline Chief Over 2004 Egypt Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2022 | 10:17 PM

French judge charges airline chief over 2004 Egypt crash

A Paris judge has charged the former chief of Egypt's Flash Airlines over a 2004 crash off the Sinai Peninsula that killed 148 people, most of them French, a judicial source said Tuesday

Paris, Jan 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :A Paris judge has charged the former chief of Egypt's Flash Airlines over a 2004 crash off the Sinai Peninsula that killed 148 people, most of them French, a judicial source said Tuesday.

The chartered Boeing 737 plunged into the Red Sea on January 3, 2004, just minutes after take-off from the coastal resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, with all on board perishing, including 134 French citizens.

Mohamed Nour, managing director of the low-cost airline at the time, is the first person to be charged after years of investigations into the causes of the accident.

After long refusing French judicial summons, Nour agreed to appear before a judge for questioning in September, when he was named an official witness in the case.

But in December the judge notified Nour that he would be charged with involuntary manslaughter, the legal source said, confirming a report in Le Parisien newspaper.

An expert report from 2009 found that the pilots aboard were inadequately trained and suffering from fatigue due to their intense working hours in the weeks leading up to the accident.

France's aviation authority, the BEA, also determined that the pilot had suffered "spatial disorientation" before the crash, meaning he was unable to properly assess the plane's speed or altitude.

That led prosecutors to drop the case in 2016, saying a trial was unnecessary as the pilots were among the dead.

The move infuriated many victims' families, who in 2019 secured a reopening of the investigation with a Paris appeals court.

"Over 18 years of proceedings, we have often asked the judiciary to investigate the airline's directors," Isabelle Manson, president of a victims' association, told AFP.

She welcomed the decision to charge Nour, saying the judge now overseeing the inquiry "is not afraid to press ahead." edy/js/tgb/lthBOEING

Related Topics

Accident Dead Egypt Paris January September December 2016 2019 All From Court

Recent Stories

Mauritanian president, 65, has 'mild' Covid: offic ..

Mauritanian president, 65, has 'mild' Covid: official

1 minute ago
 Prince Andrew lawyers say accuser 'waived rights', ..

Prince Andrew lawyers say accuser 'waived rights', urge judge to dismiss case

1 minute ago
 Giorgio Armani cancels upcoming shows in Milan, Pa ..

Giorgio Armani cancels upcoming shows in Milan, Paris

2 minutes ago
 US CDC Shortens Recommended Waiting Period for Pfi ..

US CDC Shortens Recommended Waiting Period for Pfizer Booster Shot to 5 Months

2 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary directs FS&HFA to continue crackdo ..

Chief Secretary directs FS&HFA to continue crackdown against adulteration

5 minutes ago
 Maryam destroyed both Nawaz Sharif, PML-N: Gill

Maryam destroyed both Nawaz Sharif, PML-N: Gill

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.