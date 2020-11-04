UrduPoint.com
French Judges Confirm ETA Ex-leader's Extradition To Spain

Wed 04th November 2020 | 07:45 PM

French judges confirm ETA ex-leader's extradition to Spain

France's highest appeals court has ruled that Josu Ternera, the former leader of Basque separatist group ETA, will be handed over to Spain, a judicial source told AFP on Wednesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :France's highest appeals court has ruled that Josu Ternera, the former leader of Basque separatist group ETA, will be handed over to Spain, a judicial source told AFP on Wednesday.

Ternera, arrested in France last year after years on the run, headed the ETA from 1977 to 1992 and is thought to have been behind a strategy of combining car bomb and shooting attacks in Spain in the 1980s.

He is still to attend two retrials in France before he is extradited to Spain, the source said.

More Stories From World

