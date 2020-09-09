UrduPoint.com
French Junior Trade Minister Warns Of Difficult Consequences In Case Of No-Deal Brexit

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 02:03 PM

French Junior Trade Minister Warns of Difficult Consequences in Case of No-Deal Brexit

French Junior Minister for Foreign Trade Franck Riester said on Wednesday that the European Union had to be ready for difficult consequences after the possible no-deal with the U

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) French Junior Minister for Foreign Trade Franck Riester said on Wednesday that the European Union had to be ready for difficult consequences after the possible no-deal with the UK.

Earlier in the week, on the eve of the eighth round of London-Brussels talks that began on Tuesday, the UK government announced its determination to "move on" without an agreement unless it is reached by October 15. Moreover, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced his plan to override the key parts of the withdrawal agreement with the EU, which slammed such a move.

"In the event of a no-deal, it is absolutely necessary to prepare for the consequences that will be difficult," Riester told the BFM business broadcaster.

He added that it is vital for the EU to ensure London fulfills its commitments within the withdrawal agreement.

This week, The UK House of Commons plans to vote on the government's new bill designed to nullify the agreements on state aid and Northern Ireland customs.

The UK left the European Union in January but remains under the current EU trade terms. However, if no trade deal is secured before the so-called transition period expires on December 31, the World Trade Organization's rules for both parties will come in effect starting 2021, including customs tariffs and full border checks for UK goods entering the European area.�

