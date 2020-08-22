French Justice Minister Condemns Desecration of WWII Victims Memorial

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Vandals desecrated a memorial center commemorating victims of World War II in the Oradour-sur-Glane village in France's west-central region of Nouvelle-Aquitaine, French Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said on Saturday, adding that those responsible would be established and brought to justice.

Earlier this week, French media reported that offensive inscriptions were found on the wall at the entrance to the center. According to video footage, the word "martyr" in the phrase "Village-martyr" on the wall was crossed out, instead reading "Village-liar."

"Shame on those who did it. Everything will be done to find and judge the authors of these blasphemous actions.

The only lie is denial," Dupond-Moretti wrote on Twitter.

The French leadership also condemned the act of vandalism. In particular, Prime Minister Jean Castex said that desecrating a place like this would desecrate the memory of the martyrs, while Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called it "a spit in memory of the martyrs."

"Nothing will be able to make the memory of our 642 martyrs from Oradour-sur-Glane be forgotten," President Emmanuel Macron wrote on Twitter.

In 1944, all 642 residents of the village were shot and burned in one day by the Nazis, who then set the village on fire. Among those killed, there were 207 children and 245 women.